First Woman Graduate of the UM

Tessie Camilleri was born into a well-educated family from Sliema. One of her aunts was an inspector of schools, while three others ran a private school in Valletta.

She started on her course with the October 1919 intake after matriculating in June of that year, and read Philosophy, Latin Literature, and English Literature for three years. In 1919 another female student joined the UM. She was Blanche Huber, who was the first female student to embark on a course in medicine with the University and who eventually graduated two years after Tessie Camilleri as the former’s was the longer course.

Tessie Camilleri was apparently a very good student and did very well in her studies. She graduated B. Litt. in 1922.

In his graduation speech, Professor Temi Zammit made reference to the value of female participation at University and congratulated Miss Camilleri on her success. The Daily Malta Chronicle, reporting on the occasion on 2 May 1922, wrote that ‘Miss Camilleri had greatly distinguished herself in the course of literature, revealing intellectual endowments and attainments of no mean order’, and that they did ‘heartily congratulate her on her well-deserved success which has gained for her the distinction of being the first lady graduate of the University of Malta.’

Soon after graduating, Tessie Camilleri married Edgar Staines who worked in the administration at University (Secretary to the University Council). They had four children. Tragically, however, Tessie’s life was cut very short as she died in 1930 aged only 29. In 2007, the UM named one of its walkways Vjal Tessie Camilleri in tribute to her.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.