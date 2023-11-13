Sculptor

Vincent Apap, the artist who was to lead Maltese sculpture in entirely new directions, was born in Valletta, the son of John Apap and Marianne née Grimes. He was the brother of the renowned painter Willie Apap*. After attending the government central school, in 1920 Apap enrolled in the evening classes for modelling and drawing to study under Giuseppe Duca*, Robert Caruana Dingli*, and Antonio Micallef*. In 1925 he was one of the first students to attend the newly-established School of Art where lessons in sculpture were delivered by Antonio Micallef.

In 1927 Apap won a scholarship to the British Academy in Rome, then under the direction of Antonio Sciortino*. In May 1928 Apap shared the first prize award in a prestigious competition known as the Calderon Prize organised by the academy.

Although Apap was working under the watchful eye of Sciortino, he exhibited great independence of mind. He returned to Malta in 1930 and, within a year, he won the commission for the monument to Fra Diego following a public competition. Apap’s first public monument, carried out when he was only 22 years, put the seal of public recognition on his reputation. Throughout the thirties, Apap increasingly dominated the country’s artistic life and participated in every annual exhibition organised by the Malta Art Amateur Association.

In April 1934 Apap was appointed assistant modelling teacher at the School of Art and, in 1947, head of school. He retired in 1971 but was recalled in 1978.

Apap managed to obtain the patronage of British personalities in the colonial and armed services. As far back as 1930, Lt Governor Sir Harry Luke commissioned a bust of his son, Michael. The result proved a resounding success. Luke introduced him to Lord Mountbatten, who took an immediate liking to Apap’s works, becoming one of his principal patrons. A good part of his best works are still to be found in the collections of the Mountbatten family.

The commission for his largest work, The Triton Fountain outside Valletta was awarded to him after a public competition in 1953 and inaugurated in 1959. This monumental fountain was produced in collaboration with architectural designer and draughtsman Victor Anastasi*.

Vincent Apap was a prolific and highly successful artist who remained active to the end of his days.

Two important exhibitions of his work were organised in London, always jointly with paintings by his brother, Willie. The first one was at the Commonwealth Institute (November 1960) and the other (January 1962) at the Grabowsky Gallery.

Apap was awarded the OBE (1956) and the gold medal by the Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce (1965). He was nominated knight of the Order of St John (1963), Cavaliere Ufficiale Repubblica Italiana (1968), and member of the Order of Merit, M.O.M. (1993).

Vincent Apap married Maria nèe Bencini on 14 April 1941 and they had a son, John, and two daughters, Nella and Manon.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.