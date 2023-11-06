Composer and Conductor

Born in Valletta, Vincenzo Ciappara started studying under Paolino Vassallo* at the age of ten. A precociously proficient violinist, he continued his studies under Carlo Diacono* and Aurelio Doncich. In 1904 he was already playing the violin in churches, attracting the attention of Anton Nani* who enrolled him in his own orchestra. In 1907 he joined the orchestra of the Royal Opera House where he distinguished himself as leader as well as best viola player. He was violin and viola tutor at the Royal Opera House (1921-1939) and for a time he also served as maestro di cappella at the Mdina cathedral. In the early 1920s, Mro Diacono entrusted to him the duties of substitute conductor.

Ciappara was band-master and musical director of several bands, including Annunziata of Tarxien (1923); De Rohan of Żebbuġ (1926); and, eventually in 1928, Count Roger band club of Rabat with whom he remained until his death, a record of 51 years. He conducted the Count Roger band for the last time on 21 May 1978. Concurrently, he conducted the King’s Own of Valletta;the Prince of Wales, Vittoriosa; and the La Vittoria, Mellieħa for many years. He was the first notable Maltese composer of marches.

Ciappara was not only a prolific and able composer of band marches but he also wrote brilliant band arrangements of other composers’ works. His own works include several funeral marches; Prelude in D. the overture Livia; Empire Unity; Ir-Rebħa tal-1565; psalms; hymns; antiphons; and other sacred music. His march Lilibeth was selected and broadcasted by the BBC in a programme ‘Music from Malta’ on the occasion of the royal visit in 1954. He was an influential teacher and his most distinguished pupil was his own nephew, Carmelo Pace*. Crippled by arthritis, Ciappara was still composing music on the day of his death.

Vincenzo Ciappara married May Scicluna on 2 February 1931.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.