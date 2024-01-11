Patriot

Born in Birkirkara, Vincenzo Borg known as Brared, was one of the leading merchants of his time. He was a popular figure and was described by his contemporaries as a man of much drive and energy. With a fairly good educational background, Borg was very generous with the workers who worked for him in his business.

When the national uprising of the Maltese against the French commenced he became one of the Maltese leaders. It all started when Napoleon invaded Malta on 11 June 1798 and forced the Order of St John to surrender. The French immediately began dismantling the institutions of the Knights and of the Roman Catholic Church. They started taking gold and silver objects from the Order’s banks and places and loothing Church property. The anger of the Maltese erupted in a popular uprising during the auction of church property at Mdina in September 1798. Notary Emmanuele Vitale* took command of the situation and led the Maltese against the French soldiers at Mdina. They killed about 60 soldiers.

Vincenzo Borg immediately took hold of the situation and started gathering arms from Attard and Birkirkara. The success of the Mdina riot depended on not allowing French reinforcements from Valletta to reach the old city.

Borg was chosen by the inhabitants of Birkirkara and Mosta as their leader in 1800.

When it was quite evident that the Maltese had to have foreign assistance, Borg favoured the British. In a letter to Captain Ball, dated 4 February 1799, it is believed that Borg made the first suggestion that Malta should be placed under British protection.

It was said that he was the person who hoisted the British flag for the first time in Malta on the rooftop of his house in Birkirkara.

After the French capitulation, Borg remained one of the leaders and he was appointed luogotenente of his town and an administrator of public property. He was a member of the Maltese Congress and was awarded the gold meda Pro Patria on 2 February 1801, and on 9 February 1833, he was made knight of the Order of St Michael and St George.

He was buried in the collegiate parish church of St Helen Birkirkara.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.