Emeritus Bishop of Parana, Brazil

Born in Dingli, Walter Michael, son of Joseph Ebejer and Josephine née Cutajar-Muscat, and brother to Francis Ebejer* studied at the Lyceum, before joining the Dominican Order and pursuing higher studies at St Thomas Aquinas College in Rabat, Hawkesyard Domenican College at Staffs., England, and Blackfriars, St Giles, Oxford, UK.

Ebejer graduated lector in philosophy and theology from St Thomas Aquinas College Rabat (1956) and licentiate in theology summa cum laude from the Angelicum, Rome (1973).

In 1957 Rev Ebejer went to Brazil as missionary in Goias State where he carried pastoral work in north of Parana (1961-1969) and served as regional superior of Maltese Dominicans (1969-1973). He was appointed lecturer at the Pontifical Catholic University of Parana, in Curitiba and at the Studium Theologicum Catholic University (1972-1976). He also lectured in the department of dogmatic theology in the diocesan seminary of Ponta Grossa, PR (1978-83) and in Londrina Seminary PR (1980-1982).

On 6 March 1977 Ebejer was consecrated diocesan bishop of the new dioceses of Uniao da Vitoria, in Parana.

Bishop Ebejer was founder, acting rector, and lecturer of ontology and dogmatic theology and ecclesiology in the Institute of Philosophy and Theology of St Albert the Great (IFTESAM) and of the Rainha das Missoes diocesan seminary, in Uniao da Vitoria, State of Parana. He has also been the episcopal representative of the Parana bishops for liturgy at the National Commission of Liturgy of the National Conference of Brazilian Bishops since 1991.

He retired on 3 January 2007 at the age of 77.

Ebejer has published ecclesiological studies about the laity within the structure of the Church and the state of theology in Brazil in the theology journal Teo Comunicacao between 1989 and 1995.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.