Bandmaster

Born at Birgu, Worley joined St Michael Band Club of Żabbar in 1924. He studied music with different bandmasters includ-ing Joseph Abdilla, Vincenzo Bugeja and Lorenzo Galea. He continued his music studies by correspon-dence with the Victoria College of London and the US Music College of New York. He obtained diplomas in theory of music and in harmony. From the Victoria College of Music he obtained the A.Mus. V.C.M., and L.V.C.M., as well as teacher’s certificate in harmony from the U.S. Music College of New York.

He conducted the St Michael Band Club and Maria Mater Gratiae of Żabbar, and St George’s Band Club of Cospicua. He was also assistant band master of L-unjoni Band club of Luqa and Price of Wales Band Club of Vittoriosa, and in 1947 founded the St Joseph Band Club of Kirkop.

Worley composed various band marches, including ‘Ai caduti di 7 Giugnio 1919’ and the ‘Victory March’ on the occasion of King George VI’s visit in Malta in 1943.