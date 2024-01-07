Politician

Born at Valletta, William was the son of eminent local politician Sigismondo Savona*.

Savona studied at the Lyceum and the UM where he graduated in law in 1886. He later joined the RMA and during World War I he served in the army in France and Salonica. He was promoted colonel and awarded the MBE.

After his retirement in 1919 Savona, inspired by the poor conditions of the Maltese workers, was convinced to join the workers’ movement which was at that time struggling for political recognition. He became vice-president of the Camera del Lavoro. When this Camera changed its name to Labour Party on 15 May 1921, he was elected its first president. His first public speech, in English, was delivered at the opening of the party’s first club at 127, St Lucy Str., Valletta on 9 December 1920.

In 1921 Savona was chosen as representative of the Trade Union Council in the Senate. Savona, who was Labour leader in the Senate, was appointed minister for post, customs, agriculture, and fisheries (1922-1923).

In 1924 Savona retired from the Senate and was elected to the Legislative Assembly (1924-1927) during which time he acted as leader of the Labour Party. In spite of being leader of the party, Savona failed to obtain a parliamentary seat after the Compact and the party had to appoint Colonel M. Dundon (1855-1936) as its new leader.

In 1928 Savona was elected vice-president and, a year later, president of the national executive committee. He then retired from politics.

