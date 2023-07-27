Politician

A controversial figure of Greek descent, and an Anglophobe, Zaccaria Roncali was born in Żurrieq, the son of Giovanni and Marianna née Cutajar. He studied classics, and graduated in law from the UM in 1862. In 1864 Roncali made the welcome address to Garibaldi when he visited Malta.

In 1883 Roncali was one of the seven candidates of the Partito Anti-Riformista who successfully contested the elections for the Council of Goverment. Zaccaria Roncali was an assiduous contributor to local newspapers of his time, including Il Portafoglio Maltese, Il Progressista, L’Arte, Il-Folletto, and L’Opinione Pubblica. With Ramiro Barbaro, he edited the Italian paper Il Gazzettino di Malta (22 November 1867 and 16 September 1868). This was a satirical publication.

It criticised the British for their attitude towards the Maltese and advocated the admission of the ecclesiastics to the Council of Government. This paper also defended the role of the Italian language in Maltese public life.

In 1885 there was political agitation for a truly liberal Constitution. Dr Zaccaria Roncali, who was a member of the Council of Government, caused a stir by calling out on the Palace Square, in front of the Governor’s palace ‘Malta è dei Maltesi, fuori lo straniero’.

Roncali was appointed advocate for the poor in 1888 and during his term of office he defended successfully and brilliantly seven capital cases.

Roncali was appointed judge in 1895. He retired on pension in October 1915.

Roncali was the first president of St Catherine Band Club of Żurrieq.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.