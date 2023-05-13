The Bir Miftuh International Music Festival returns on Saturday May 20 with the first of three concerts to be held at the picturesque site.

Violoncellist Julie Sévilla-Fraysee, violinist Anja Gerter and mezzo-soprano Clare Ghigo will perform works by J.S. Bach, Telemann, Handel, Cassado', Bacewicz, Dancla, Mozart and Haydn.

The concert begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets must be reserved and cost €25 each, including refreshments at the Church grounds.

The concert has been made possible by the Embassy of France, the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany. The festival resumes on June 10 with a cello and piano recital by the Karlsruhe Duo which begins at 7.30pm.

On June 16, the festival’s final event will see the Cappella Sanctae Catharinae perform a choral recital. That event begins at 8pm.

Block bookings for the second and third concerts are €45 per person for two concerts, and €65 per person for three concerts. Bookings can be made by emailing reservations@dinlarthelwa.org

The medieval church of Santa Maria ta’ Bir Miftuђ is located outside the Malta International Airport near the roundabout to Gudja.