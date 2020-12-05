The use of bird callers is “completely out of control”, with hunters and trappers taking advantage of loopholes to use the devices illegally, according to BirdLife Malta’s head of conservation Nicholas Barbara.

“At the moment we are receiving about five or six calls a day from people complaining that bird callers are constantly being heard in their localities – even at night. Our Facebook page is inundated with messages,” he said.

“But the problem is that the situation is now out of control and, with 5,000 licensed trapping sites, the police are outnumbered and battling a range of legal loopholes.”

A spokesman for the police said: “Police are doing their utmost to curb the illegal use of bird callers, and in the past days, several bird callers were found in different areas around Malta and confiscated by the police.”

But police have a tough job to then prove who the caller belongs so, Barbara said.

The biggest loophole stems from the fact that the possession of a bird caller – which is an electric device that mimics the sounds of birds with the purpose of attracting them – is not illegal.

Using bird callers for hunting or trapping is, however. Hunters and trappers currently have their eyes set on the golden plover that migrates – often at night – between November and January. This is an unprotected species that can be hunted. However, hunting and trapping at night is banned.

Despite this, over the past weeks people have been complaining about bird callers being left on all night.

Should an entire village suffer because of someone else’s hobby?

Siġġiewi resident David Farrugia said that bird callers could be heard from all corners of the village throughout the night.

“The night is there for people to rest and enjoy some peace and quiet… why should an entire village suffer because of someone else’s hobby?” he wrote in a Facebook appeal for the practice to end.

Barbara said prosecution was difficult because proof was needed that the caller was being used for hunting or trapping.

“This is not easy since, when hunters or trappers see an officer approach, they turn off the caller. All it takes is turning off an MP3,” he said.

Bird callers are becoming increasingly sophisticated with some even being activated remotely and programmed to turn off when someone is approaching, via infrared technology.

Also, a recent derogation allowed bird callers to be used for the trapping of finches to do research into their migration patterns, so police have to prove which bird species was being lured by the caller.

The practice of trapping finches has been banned in Malta since an EU court judgment in 2018 ruled that the practice was illegal.

Since then, only two species of unprotected birds – the golden plover and the song thrush – have been allowed to be trapped in nets.

Barbara added that a change in law in 2015 meant that hunters or trappers caught using a caller illegally no longer have to face court action but are instead fined €250 by the police if caught. This had led to an increase in cases, he said.

The police spokesman urged people to file a police report if they hear or come across illegal bird callers.