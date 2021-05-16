In an effort to monitor the use of the Glacis Park at Manoel Island by small land birds during spring migration, bird ringers from BirdLife Malta’s ringing scheme recently held a series of bird ringing sessions at the island’s Glacis Park.

The Manoel Island Glacis Park is an isolated green area surrounded by an urbanised environment, attracting birds on their journey from southerly wintering areas up to their breeding territories in Europe. The Glacis Park will be rehabilitated as part of MIDI’s plans to develop Manoel Island, providing a public park measuring 80,000sqm for the public to enjoy and appreciate.

Wood warbler

The rehabilitation of the Glacis Park will ensure that the natural landscape will be protected and preserved in its present state by means of long-term planning and sustainable use.

Bird ringing is the process of fitting wild birds with an individually numbered metal ring, noting the species and if possible, sex and age, and taking various biometrical data such as wing span and weight. Immediately after processing, the birds are released back into the wild.

The Glacis Park is a delightful magnet for birds that land to rest and/or forage after a night of migration over the Sahara and Mediterranean, before continuing their journey further north.

Subalpine warbler

Pictured here are a male subalpine warbler (bufula passarija) and a wood warbler (vjolin ħadrani) all observed at Manoel Island. Apart from migratory birds, bird ringers also encountered local resident and breeding birds which remain in Malta year-round and nest in the Glacis Park, such as the male Spanish sparrow (Għasfur tal-bejt) and male Sardinian warbler (bufula sewda).

Bird ringing in the Maltese Islands is carried out by the BirdLife Malta Ringing Scheme. All bird ringers are licenced under this scheme and registered with the relevant local authorities.

Spanish sparrow.