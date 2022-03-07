Bird ringers from BirdLife Malta's ringing scheme recently held a series of bird ringing sessions at the Manoel Island, Glacis Park.

The semi-natural green area on Manoel Island is a magnet for wildlife and attracts a variety of bird species throughout the year. The birdwatchers were treated to the rare sighting of two wintering Northern Wrens T. troglodytes, Bumistur in Maltese. These small garden birds are common in most of Europe but they are only scarcely seen in Malta.

The Glacis Park will be rehabilitated as part of MIDI’s plans to develop Manoel Island, providing a public park measuring 80,000 square metres for the public to enjoy and appreciate. The rehabilitation of the Glacis Park will ensure that the natural landscape will be protected and preserved in its natural state by means of long-term planning and sustainable use.

Bird ringing is the process of fitting wild birds with an individually numbered metal ring, noting the species and if possible, sex and age, and taking various biometrical data such as wingspan and weight. Immediately after processing the birds are released back into the wild.