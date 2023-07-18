An Air Malta charter flight to Lourdes encountered a bird strike on landing in France in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement, the airline said all passengers disembarked safely.

As a result, the return flight to Malta, due to depart at 1.40am, was delayed.

Air Malta said the necessary inspections are currently being carried out by the technical support team prior to the aircraft departing Lourdes.

Almost 50 bird strikes are reported daily around the world on average. Only a fraction of those cause any significant damage.

Due to the incident and the newly introduced extra flights between Malta and Palermo to assist passengers affected by the Catania Airport incident, Air Malta said it expected further disruption to its flight schedules throughout Tuesday.

Air Malta apologised for any inconvenience caused, saying it always placed utmost priority on the safety of passengers and crew.