A Gozitan man has been ordered to perform 150 hours of community service after admitting in court to bird trapping during the close season.

Johan Cefai, from Victoria, was arraigned before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech and admitted to having been trapping in March 2017 in Qala.

During the proceedings, the prosecution did not present any evidence on the birds which Mr Cefai may have caught or been trying to catch, or the nets he had used.

In handing down judgment, the court said it had considered the accused’s clean conduct sheet, his early guilty plea and a pre-sentencing report which recommended community service.

The court also ordered the suspending of all hunting and trapping licences held by the accused for three years.