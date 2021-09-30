BirdLife Malta will be celebrating the autumn bird migration with events to contribute to the EuroBirdwatch21 weekend held by BrdLife International.

Two live bird ringing sessions will be held on October 2 between 7.30-8.30am and 8.30-9.30am for which booking is required. The events will be held at Għadira Nature Reserve which will then be open to the publicbetween 10am and 4pm.

There will be activities for children and families. The Open Day will mark the reopening of the nature reserves on weekends following the summer break.

On Sunday 3rd October BirdLife will hold a family picnic and birdwatching evening 3-7pm at Buskett. Expert birders will be assisting the public with birdwatching tips and techniques as they observe migrating birds of prey over Malta’s largest woodland. There is no need for prior booking.