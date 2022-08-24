BirdLife Malta has written a hard-hitting letter to the prime minister, complaining that the enforcement of bird protection laws has been 'at sea' ever since he became prime minister - a dig at his own passion for sailing.

The NGO also insisted that if the prime minister could not get the police to enforce the law, the opening of the hunting season should be postponed to October 15 to avoid bird massacres.

The letter was sparked by the reported massacre of a flock of 40 protected Black Kites (Astun Iswed) in the past few days.

The NGO told the prime minister that it could not understand his reluctance to ensure that the police enforce hunting laws.

"The protection of the natural environment and, especially, of protected birds, has never been worse," it said.

"We have never been in such a bad situation, where no law enforcement is made and the government is making it clear that those who break the law can do as they please.

"Since you became prime minister, the enforcement of bird protection laws has been all at sea, clearly because you are not keen to ensure respect for the laws introduced by your predecessors."

BirdLife told Abela that it was his duty as the prime minister of an EU member state to ensure that birds which were protected in Malta and in the EU could shelter here.

If he, as prime minister, could not ensure that the police and other agencies enforced the law, the opening of the hunting season should be put off to October 15 to avoid the killing of hundreds of protected birds, BirdLife said.

The hunting season normally begins early in September.

Read BirdLife's letter by clicking on the pdf below.

Attached files BirdLife letter