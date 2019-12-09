BirdLife Malta has launched the #NoMoreCallers campaign against the use of illegal electronic bird callers which are artificial means to attract birds for hunting and/or trapping.

The use of these recordings is illegal, at all times.

A bird caller can be distinguished from the call of caged birds by being often repetitive, loud and continuing on for hours, especially at night. In spite of the fact that these recordings are illegal and cannot be used for hunting and trapping of birds, we know that this abuse continues unabated across Malta and Gozo.

It is also detrimental to all those who live by the countryside or in the outskirts of villages. At the moment both the autumn hunting season and the trapping season are open.

“We have been receiving regular emails and messages from people who are fed up with the incessant sound of these callers which can be heard everywhere you go, playing all day and night. Many have reported these to the police, but no action is being taken. In spite of hundreds of complaints being filed, the use of these illegal devices remains rampant and continues unabated, without any form of control whatsoever.”

In view of the situation, BirdLife Malta said it had launched a campaign to gather information to assess the current situation with abuse of bird callers.

It called on members of the public who hear these recordings to visit https://bit.ly/NoMoreCallers and fill in the details on the form. Personal details will remain confidential.