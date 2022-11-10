BirdLife Malta is challenging the government's decision to open the turtledove spring hunting season last April, asking the local courts to declare the practice illegal.

In a statement on Thursday, BirdLife said Malta was obliged to adopt and abide by all the EU Directives including the European Birds Directive. This directive, it said, clearly stated no birds can be hunted during spring when birds are heading towards their breeding grounds.

While it allows for an element of derogation, this is heavily controlled and it is clear that hunting species of a vulnerable status breaches the European Birds Directive, it added.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the turtledove is 'vulnerable'.

"Earlier this year, during the electoral campaign prior to the March general election, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and then Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia proclaimed and promised, more than once, that turtledoves will be hunted again in the following spring seasons.

"After the election, [a self-imposed] moratorium was revoked and this paved the way for the government to open a spring hunting season for turtledove once again," the NGO said.

"In view of this scenario, although there are indications that the European Commission is considering opening an Infringement Procedure against Malta, BirdLife Malta feels it has an obligation to also fight such illegalities at the national law courts."

According to BirdLife's CEO Mark Sultana, the local courts had the responsibility to safeguard the values of European directives.

"They cannot transfer this responsibility onto the EU Courts, especially when EU citizens and civil society demand it. Malta’s courts can always ask the European Commission to act as a court expert, to explain why such a hunting season during the breeding season on a bird species which is scientifically proven to be in a Vulnerable status, breaches the European Birds Directive.

"No small amount of birds shot can justify this derogation, let alone a political decision that aims only to appease those that promised their votes," Sultana said.

BirdLife Malta is being legally represented and assisted by lawyers Mark Soler and Claire Bonello.