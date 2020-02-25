Birdlife Malta has said that it will only be speaking to the environment minister about hunting and trapping issues, ignoring a government decision to assign the portfolio to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

In a statement, the NGO said that it had written to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia to inform of its decision.

Prime Minister Robert Abela assigned hunting and trapping to Animal Welfare Minister Clint Camilleri when he appointed his cabinet last month.

Birdlife Malta CEO Mark Sultana presenting a judicial protest in January.

But when Mr Camilleri - a self-declared hunter and trapper himself - was moved to the Gozo ministry following the resignation of Justyne Caruana, the hunting and trapping portfolio, including the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU), was also moved with him.

The bizarre decision prompted criticism from environmental groups, with Birdlife also filing a judicial protest in court against the government late in January, saying the decision was effectively illegal. The government has yet to reply to the legal letter.

On Tuesday, Birdlife said that given the state of affairs, all communications and decisions taken by the WBRU and the Ornis Committee, including appointments and laws not falling under the Environment Ministry, should be considered illegitimate.