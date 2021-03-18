The prime minister's decision to open a spring hunting season for the Common Quail is a sad ploy by the government to allow hunters to shoot protected birds in spring, BirdLife Malta said on Thursday.

The NGO observed that Malta is facing an EU infringement procedure on last year’s opening of the spring hunting season and the European Commission had warned that the opening of the hunting season for Common Quail (Summiena) coincided with the spring migration of the endangered European Turtle-dove (Gamiema).

"Prime Minister Robert Abela has decided to defy the EU and go ahead with the spring hunting season, when the government lacks the interest and the resolve to enforce the laws and is willing to mollycoddle the hunting lobby purely for electoral reasons," BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said.

He warned that Malta will have to again face the EU.

"BirdLife Malta will continue to keep the EU informed about what is happening in Malta and show that the opening of the spring hunting season is being carried out as an excuse for hunters to go out and shoot at anything that flies.” he said.