BirdLife Malta will be hosting bird ringing sessions at Għadira Nature Reserve at 7am and 8am on Saturday as part of the international EuroBirdwatch23 weekend. Visitors will need to book beforehand.

The reserve will be open for visits by families on Sunday between 10am and 4pm, with no need for booking.

Also on Sunday, BirdLife will host birdwatching for migratory birds of prey at Buskett Woodland between 2pm and 6pm. Booking is necessary.

More details are booking can be made on Saturday: EuroBirdwatch23 at Għadira Nature Reserve and Sunday: EuroBirdwatch23 at Buskett

EuroBirdwatch is the biggest event of the BirdLife Partnership in Europe. It has been organized since 1993 and has attracted more than 1.3 million people who observed more than 100 million migrating birds.