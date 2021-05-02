A species last recorded in Malta 50 years ago has been among a number of rare birds sighted by birdwatchers as the spring migration went into full swing.

At this time of year, birds leave their wintering grounds in Africa to migrate north to breed in Europe.

The rare sightings began when two separate immature White-crowned Wheatears (Kuda Rasha Bajda) were spotted, one at Ħal Far and the other in Dwejra, Gozo, BirdLife told Times of Malta.

The very rare Temminck's Lark. Photo: Aron Tanti, Birdlife

It was only the third and fourth time that the species, which breeds in the Sahara Desert, has ever been recorded in the Maltese islands, the NGO said.

A flock of six Collared Pratincoles (Perniċjotta) made the Malta International Airport their home for a couple of days. Birdwatchers spotted them feeding on insects and resting along the runway.

These are scarce spring migrants and are usually seen in singles, so the flock was unusual.

Another rare sighting was of the Rufous-tailed Scrub-robin, also known as Rufous Bush Chat or Rożinjol tax-Xagħri in Maltese, recorded in the south of the island.

One of the Collared Pratincoles seen at the airport. Photo: Aron Tanti, Birdlife

Yet the highlight so far has been the sighting of the Temminck’s Lark (Alwetta tal-Qrun) which was found a few metres away from the Rufous-tailed Scrub-robin.

It is only the fifth record of this bird in the Maltese Islands, the previous one sighted in 1971.

This species breeds in North Africa and is mainly a sedentary and nomadic species, breeding in desert-like lowlands.

BirdLife Malta’s #onthemove campaign showcases the beauty of the bird migration spectacle during the springtime.

Edward Bonavia, secretary of the Malta Rarities and Records Committee, said these birds had drifted to Malta on the strong southeasterly wind prevalent a few days ago.

A White-crowned Wheatear seen in the south of Malta. Photo: Aron Tanti, Birdlife

“The overcast conditions that accompanied this wind grounded these rare species amongst other more frequent bird species. Such birds disperse from their usual range through accidental migratory movements.”