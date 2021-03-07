The Birgu Regatta Club have renamed their Dgħajsa Tal-Pass for Ġorġ Tal-Mużew, the folk singer and also a member of the Maltese Society for Christian Doctrine (M.U.S.E.U.M), who passed away last week, aged 94.

Ġorġ Agius, who was born and bred in Vittoriosa, was a popular figure not only in the Cottonera area but around the island for his voluntary work as he used to visit patients in the hospital to try and cheer up the patients.

