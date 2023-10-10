Birgufest will be held this weekend, including the popular Birgu by Candlelight on Saturday night.

Mayor John Boxall told the parliamentary secretary for local councils, Alison Zerafa Civelli during a tour of the locality that 20,000 candles will light up the ancient town on Saturday night.

The festival will see a wealth of educational, cultural and recreational events featuring local and foreign participation. Among them will also be lectures on the Maltese language and the Cottonera dialect.

Various stalls will sell Maltese food and display Maltese traditional handicrafts.

The programme and further information are available from the council's Birgufest Facebook page.