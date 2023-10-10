Birgufest will be held this weekend, including the popular Birgu by Candlelight on Saturday night.

Mayor John Boxall told the parliamentary secretary for local councils, Alison Zerafa Civelli during a tour of the locality that 20,000 candles will light up the ancient town on Saturday night.

The festival will see a wealth of educational, cultural and recreational events featuring local and foreign participation. Among them will also be lectures on the Maltese language and the Cottonera dialect.

Various stalls will sell Maltese food and display Maltese traditional handicrafts.

The programme and further information are available from the council's Birgufest Facebook page

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.