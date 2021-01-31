With two goals in each half, Birkirkara defeated Lija Athletic 4-1 to confirm their recent fine form as they extend their unbeaten run to eleven matches.

Birkirkara move back in fourth place on level points with Sliema Wanderers, three behind third-placed Gżira United.

Right from the start, Birkirkara were clearly a better side in a match which however provided few shots at goal apart from the actual goals. Lija, on the other hand, were unable to repeat the same performance as their last game against Floriana.

Lija lost Erjon Beu on the eleventh hour and were forced to replace him with Harry Wood. They also could not count on Juan Cruz Gill who was serving a one-match ban and was replaced by Pedro Gusso. In the absence of coach Joseph Galea, who was also suspended, assistant coach Matthew Genuis led the team from the sideline.

The Stripes, on the other hand, had two changes from the team which defeated Mosta last week, as Cain Attard and Federico Falcone were preferred to Roderick Briffa and Caio Prado.

