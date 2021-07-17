Birkirkara have signed Brazilian winger Jeferson Pedrigao, the Premier League club announced.

The 30-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Stripes and has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

“Birkirkara FC is delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian winger Jefferson Macedo,” the club said in a statement.

“The attacking winger brings a wealth of experience, having played for Boavista, Desportivo Aves, Alashkert and Cianorte amongst others.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta