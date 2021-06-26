Birkirkara are closing in on a major transfer coup when they reached an agreement in principle to sign Brazilian midfielder Diego Venancio from Floriana.

Young defender Zak Cassar is expected to head to the other direction as Floriana completed a second swap deal with a fellow Premier League club in the space of a week.

Venancio was subject to interest from Floriana’s neighbouring rivals Valletta last week, but the Greens pulled out of negotiations.

Birkirkara immediately entered the race to sign the Brazilian midfielder and it looks like a deal could be about to be completed between the two in the coming days.

As part of the deal, the Stripes have let young Zak Cassar move to Floriana. Last season, Cassar last season was on loan at Senglea Athletic.

