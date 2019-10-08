Defending champions Birkirkara are set to cross swords with old rivals Hibernians tomorrow on the opening day of the BOV Women’s League as the Stripes start their chase for a fourth straight title and their ninth overall.

The Stripes are on the back of a third straight Women’s Champions League appearance and start this campaign as top favourites to retain their title.

Coach Melania Bajada can bank on the team’s core that managed to win both league and domestic cup.

In addition, they included midfielder Simone Buttigieg and foreign players Loza Abera and Esther Anu as they look to step up their level.

“Loza Abera and Esther Anu are two players which will be very helpful to our case,” Bajada told Times of Malta.

“Abera is a clinical finisher that will help us increase the number of goals while Anu is a highly-experienced player who featured in England’s second and third-tier.

Both are going through their integration process and I am looking forward what their impact will be in the domestic competitions.”

Asked about Birkirkara’s challenge to defend their title, coach Bajada pointed out Mġarr United as their main rivals for the season even though Swieqi United have recruited in an astute way and will be able to give a hard time to everyone.

“I think Mġarr United will once again be the top challengers because while like last year they could only bank on just 11 strong players whereas we had a solid 18-player team, this season the Greens have reinforced their pool depth and this will enable them to mount another serious title challenge,” Bajada explained.

“On the other hand, Swieqi might need some time to gel before they start to obtain positive results but they still can be among the challengers because the players they acquired boast important experience both at club and national team level.

Moreover, it will be also interesting to see how clubs like Raiders Għargħur and Kirkop United fare given they are under new coaches who will surely inject a lot of experience in their respective dressing rooms.”

As for their opponents Hibernians, they went through a complete overhaul this summer including the appointment of coach Shawn Meilak - winner of the 2017 league with Birkirkara.

The former Pembroke Athleta coach will have the task to make the most of the number of new faces that joined the squad, including German player Julia Winkler on her first Maltese experience.

Mġarr, the revelation of the past two seasons which despite failing to claim any silverware, were a pleasure to watch, open their campaign against Kirkop.

Star striker Haley Bugeja, winner of both senior and U-19’s top scorer awards in the 2018/2019 season, will be aiming to propel the Greens to another title challenge with her goals.

Malta midfielder Brenda Borg together with her fellow experienced partners namely Claudette Xuereb, Jasmine Vella Turner and Amber Grech will once again serve as Mġarr’s backbone.

In addition, Patrick Curmi’s team bolstered their squad with the signing of Rebecca Bajada, Leanne Cefai and Francesca Chircop.

On the other hand, Kirkop will be starting this season hoping to improve on last season’s impressive fourth-place finish under the new guidance of experienced coach Kenneth Constantino.

Elsewhere, ambitious Swieqi face Raiders Għargħur in their league curtain-raiser.

The Oranges have made plenty of strong moves during the off-season and are tipped to be one of the league challengers alongside holders Birkirkara and last year’s runners-up Mġarr United.

Led by Keith Gouder, Swieqi brought in experienced players like Jade Flask, Charlene Zammit, Emma Xuereb Ruth Steer Chetham and youths like Jade Schembri and Kayleigh Chetcuti.

Raiders, on their part, will start a fresh page after moving on from their collaboration with Luxol and seek pastures new at Għargħur.

Under the guidance of Swiss Denis Guerra, Raiders will be eyeing another top-five finish, if not better.

Plenty of youth players form their squad but Guerra will have the possibility to bank on experienced players such as Rosalie Borg - the first women with the UEFA License A in coaching.

Playing today - 20.15

Swieqi United vs Raiders Għargħur - Dingli Ground

Mġarr United vs Kirkop United - Mġarr Ground

Tomorrow - 20.15

Birkirkara vs Hibs - Mosta Ground

MD1 byes: Mosta.