Birkirkara maintained their 100% record as Giovanni Tedesco’s side recorded a well-earned win over Sta Lucia on Sunday.

Last season, Sta Lucia earned the reputation as Birkirkara’s bogey team when they won both their league matches, ironically, the second one under the helm of Tedesco. With this win, Birkirkara have finally broken the curse.

The Stripes continue to go from strength to strength under new coach Tedesco and this was another performance of the highest order.

At the other end, Sta Lucia languish at the bottom of the table with no points.

Birkirkara forced a string of corners in the opening period with Cain Attard and Diego Pires going close with a couple of long-range shots.

Sta Lucia goalkeeper Makoto Kikushima had misjudged the flight of Attard’s long shot from the left flank but he was quick to make amends.

Read the full match report here...