Birkirkara and Balzan will have their eyes firmly set on the three points as they look to take another significant step towards assuring themselves of a top-three finish and a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers with one match to spare.

After impressive victories over Gżira United and Hibernians, Birkirkara are close to the finish line as a win over Pieta‘ Hotspurs this evening will mathematically assure them of taking the runners-up spot in the standings, behind newly-crowned champions Ħamrun Spartans.

However, on the other hand, the Stripes face a Hotspurs team who are desperate for the three points as they look to go level on points with fellow relegation strugglers Żebbuġ Rangers and Santa Lucia who sit on the play-out spot, on 14 points.

