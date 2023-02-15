The Izibet FA Trophy takes centre stage on Wednesday with some high-profile ties as teams will be looking to join Mosta and San Ġwann in this month’s quarter-final draw.

Today’s six-match programme was originally scheduled for last week but the inclement weather that hit the islands forced the MFA to put back these matches by a week for the safety and well-being of players and officials.

The National Stadium is set to host the two most awaited clashes of the Last 16 round as Birkirkara will take on neighbours Balzan in the opening match (kick-off: 5pm) before Ħamrun Spartans, the runaway leaders in the Premier League this season, will face old time rivals Valletta (7.30pm).

The match between Birkirkara and Balzan brings against each other two teams who are in a rich vein of form lately and have set their sights on booking a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers this summer.

Giovanni Tedesco, the Birkirkara coach, said that winning the FA Trophy was one of his main goals this season.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...