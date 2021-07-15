LA FIORITA 1

Yankam 55og

BIRKIRKARA 1

Montebello 53

LA FIORITA

G. Vivan, I. Pedrelli, A. Brighi, R. Di Maio, A. Grandoni, A. Amati (77 S. Loiodice), S. Errico, M. Mularoni (64 T. Guidi), R. Lago (71 T. Zafferano), M. Prandelli, D. Rinaldi (77 G. Bardeggia).

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes, C. Bonanni (90 J. Bezzina), E. Pepe, O. Carniello, K. Zammit, R. Briffa (85 R. Scicluna), D. Venancio, Y. Yankam, C. Attard, L. Montebello, F. Falcone.

Referee Eldoraj Hamiti (Albania).

Yellow cards Pepe, Carniello, Rinaldi, Montebello

Birkirkara battled their way into the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League when they held to a 1-1 draw at La Fiorita at Serravalle Stadium to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

The Stripes held control of the match for much of the opening hour and looked to be cruising through when Luke Montebello scored a spectacular opener.

However, the Stripes conceded an equaliser just three minutes later to reopen the tie and the Maltese outfit had to use all their experience to stave off La Fiorita’s late pressure to hold on to a 1-1 draw that secured them a place in the second qualifying round.

The Stripes reward for their qualification is a much tougher tie when they face Slovenian giants Olimpija Ljubljana.