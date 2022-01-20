Birkirkara made a brilliant comeback from two goals down to score three in the final stages and beat Balzan 3-2.

With just four minutes to go, Balzan were comfortably leading by two goals but the Stripes pulled one back on 86 minutes, scoring another two goals in added time to take home three precious points and move three points clear of Valletta and Gżira United, despite having a game in hand, and one point behind Ħamrun Spartans.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta