Birkirkara have beaten Floriana in the race to secure the signature of former Malta striker Jean Paul Farrugia.

The 30-year-old striker has opted to join Birkirkara on a season-long loan and was expected to attend his first training session with the Stripes on Tuesday evening.

Farrugia’s move to Birkirkara is quite a remarkable turnaround as the veteran forward looked to be set to join Floriana.

In fact, as reported by the Times of Malta negotiations between Floriana FC and Sliema Wanderers have already taken place and an agreement had been reached between the two clubs.

Farrugia was also in advanced talks with the Greens over personal terms and a deal looked imminent.

Click here for full story