HIBERNIANS 0-2 BIRKIRKARA

Francesca Chircop 69, Raina Giusti 87.

Two second-half goals against rivals Hibernians have handed Birkirkara a special milestone as they secured their 90th straight positive result in the women’s league.

After a goalless stalemate, Birkirkara drew first blood on the 69th minute when Francesca Chircop slotted into empty net to score her first league goal for the Stripes.

Jose Borg’s side sealed the win when Raina Giusti scored three minutes from time as Birkirkara extend their perfect start after their first three league outings.

