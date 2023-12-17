Birkirkara followed up their Assikura Women’s Super Cup success by claiming top spot in the Assikura Women’s League after toppling leaders Hibernians in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Stripes broke the deadlock early in the first half through Marta Grosso before Veronique Mifsud double the lead just before half-time, converting a penalty.

After the change of ends, Jose Borg’s Birkirkara made sure of the win through midfielder Gabriella Zahra who slotted home from close-range after a corner kick situation.

