Birkirkara needed a late goal from Gabriella Zahra to despatch of rivals Mġarr United and pick up their first three points of the season.

Last week, the defending champions launched their title defense with a 1-1 draw against Swieqi United and Jose Borg’s side was looking to record their first win of the season.

The victory has lifted the Stripes above Mġarr who remain with three points, collected in last week’s season opener against San Ġwann.

Click here for full story.