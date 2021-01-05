SIRENS 2

Tounkara 27

Wellington 39

BIRKIRKARA 4

Carniello 26

Mbong 44; Falcone 49

Montebello 90

Birkirkara and Sirens gave life to a highly-entertaining encounter that saw the Stripes prevail in a five-goal thriller at the Hibs Stadium.

There was little separating either side as both adopted an offensive approach right from the outset and it was only Birkirkara’s superior cutting edge in front of goal that earned them the spoils to maintain their impressive form of late.

In fact, this was Birkirkara’s second win in a row and lifted them in fourth place on 24 points, four adrift of joint-leaders Ħamrun Spartans and Sliema Wanderers who, however, have a game in hand.

On the other hand, Sirens produced another bright display under coach Giovanni Tedesco but in the end, they lacked that much-needed cutting edge in the final third but surely the St Paul’s Bay's side are showing signs that are capable to climb out of the bottom places in the standings.

