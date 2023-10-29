BALZAN 0

BIRKIRKARA 3

Yankam 16; Ciolacu 31 pen., 47

BALZAN

D. Golovic; I. Bozovic, M. Raso, S. Arab, L. Souza, R. Michibuchi, N. Braunovic (46 A. Prates), T. Caruana (46 P. Fenech), A. Andrejic (46 A. Katanic), J. Grech (67 B. Hili), P. Olawale (46 O. Awosanya).

BIRKIRKARA

M. Zapytowski; D. Mariani, J. Pajovic, E. Pepe, K. Zammit (72 M. Gambin), P. Mbong (87 M. De Filippis), E. Pena (87 N. Cross), S. Zibo, A. Diakite, Y. Yankam (79 M. Durisic), A. Ciolacu (72 A. Satariano).

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Souza, Pepe, Pajovic, Arab, Braunovic, Olawale, Hili.

BOV Player of the Match Andrei Ciolacu (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara bounced back to winning ways after dispatching of Balzan in the early kick-off game on Sunday.

The Stripes were at the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mosta last week and were eyeing the three points to keep track of the top three positions.

Led by Giovanni Tedesco, the current FA Trophy champions put on a strong display securing a well-deserved victory over a lacklustre Balzan side.

Birkirkara have now joined Marsaxlokk on 10 points in third place, pipping Balzan who remain on nine after six outings.

For Oliver Spiteri’s side, this was a disappointing display following last weekend’s precious win over Hibernians.

