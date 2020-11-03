For the fourth consecutive season, Birkirkara will be representing Malta in the UEFA Women’s Champions League when they face Romanian champions Olimpija Cluj in Romania, this afternoon (kick-off: 2pm).

Unlike the previous editions, this year’s competition will commence with two single-leg qualification rounds before the round of 32 that takes place later on this year.

UEFA opted for this format due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced them to scrap the traditional group stage qualifiers that usually take place in August.

The coronavirus situation has also put extra responsibility on Birkirkara’s logistical plans heading into this game.

In fact, Birkirkara spent a night in London on Sunday before landing in Romania yesterday afternoon, where they held their final training session before today’s game.

