GŻIRA UNITED 1

Muscat 90

BIRKIRKARA 3

Coppola 33; Cabrera 72; Fedele 75

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Cassar-6; G. Bohrer-6, S. Pisani-6 (77 B. Borg), Z. Scerri-6 (60 J. Mendoza-6), M. Dias-6, L. Riascos-6 (77 A. Borg), T. Kolega-6, Ewertton-6 (82 J. Attard); M. Cosic-6; T. Espindola-6 (46 N. Muscat-6); Jefferson-6.5.

BIRKIRKARA

A. Sylla-6; O. Iorio-6.5, Y. Yankam-6 (68 M. Fedele), P. Mbong-7 (79 N. Micallef), K. Zammit-6.5, C. Attard-6, E. Cabrera-7 (79 J. Farrugia), S. Zibo-6.5, A. Coppola-6, D. Ribeiro-6 (85 E, Pepe), A. Ciolacu-6 (68 K. Tulimieri).

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Dias, Mbong, Cabrera, Scerri, Muscat, Riascos.

BOV Player of the Match Alessandro Coppola (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara made a bold step towards European football after cruising to a 3-1 victory over Gżira United.

After dismantling Hibernians last week, the Stripes sank another European contender with a commanding showing as they have now opened a five-point lead over Maroons in second place.

With two games left, Giovanni Tedesco’s side are in the driving seat to feature in next season’s Europa Conference League while Gżira’s chances were dealt a heavy blow.

