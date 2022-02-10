BIRKIRKARA 4

Montebello 12, Macedo 17, Bevis 26, Falcone 48

FGURA UNITED 0

Birkirkara

J. Archibald, E. Ruiz, E. Pepe, L. Montebello (46 P. Mbong), K. Zammit, F. Falcone (65 M. Gambin), R. Scicluna (74 O. Sciberras), L. Aguirre (65 J. Valletta), K. Bevis, J. Macedo, D. Venancio (46 C. Bonanni).

Fgura United

J. Azzopardi, L. Pisani (73 C. Ciantar), D. Caruana (57 D. Quintero), R. Prudente (57 J. Ewertton) , J. Micallef (74 G. Borg), M. Brincat (57 T. Grima), J. Stensen, K. Gandini, J. Vella, J. Cassar, S. Borg.

Referee: Andrea Sciriha

Birkirkara brushed aside the challenge of Fgura United to book a last-16 tie with Mosta in the FA Trophy.

Birkirkara coach André Paus named almost his strongest side for clash against the Challenge League side.

Early goals from Luke Montebello and Jefferson Machedo ripped up the game plan for Fgura.

These goals provided the platform for the Stripes to build on, with further goals from Kilian Devis and Federico Falcone to seal a 4-0 win.

