ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 0

BIRKIRKARA 3

Alves 12

Caio 57, 82

I. Kone-6.5, L. Moreira-6, K. Reid-5, J. Suda-5, T. Bonfim-5 (73 A. Carabott), C. Grech-6, H. Motta-5.5, S. Barboza Da Silva-5, V. Vieira-5, E. Herrera-5, N. Tabone-5.

BIRKIRKARA

A. Sylla-6, E. Pepe-6.5, Y. Yankam-7 (85 G. Farrugia), P. Mbong-6.5, K. Zammit, F. Falcone, F. Verde C. Bonanni, Caio-7 (90 O. Sciberras), O. Carniello, A. Da Paixao-7 (77 I. Ntow).

Referee Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards Pepe, Marcelino, Carniello, Falcone, Tabone, Reid, Vieira, Verde.

Missed penalty: Alves (V) 12.

BOV Player of the match Alex Alves (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara stepped up their chase of a top-four spot when they coasted past Żejtun Corinthians at the Centenary Stadium.

It was far from a straightforward victory for the Stripes who had to fend off the robust challenge of Żejtun Corinthians. However, the Stripes made the most of their superior firepower as they produced an efficient display that earned them three vital points that lifted them to fourth place in the standings on 34 points, one adrift of Gżira United and two ahead of Sliema Wanderers.

Birkirkara could not have had a better start as after 12 minutes of play they were a goal ahead. Paul Mbong was pushed just inside the area by Kemar Reid with the referee pointing to the spot. Alex Alves stepped up and saw his effort partially blocked by Ibrahim Kone, but the Brazilian was quick to react to fire home the rebound.

