Canon Charles Attard celebrated his 25th priesthood anniversary with a thanksgiving Mass at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary on July 24.

Accompanying Fr Attard were the community of sisters at St Francis School, Birkirkara. Fr Attard is the spiritual director of the community.

Fr Attard says that his call for the priesthood started at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary which he frequented from a very tender age.

He was ordained by Archbishop Joseph Mercieca at the Mosta Rotunda in 1996. On that occasion the church was celebrating the anniversary of its consecration.

Two years from his ordination, Fr Attard went on a pastoral mission to Catania, where he served as vice parish priest for 12 years.

Fr Attard was also parish priest at Santa Luċija and now he is vice archpriest at St Helen Basilica in Birkirkara.