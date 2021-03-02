Birkirkara’s ambitions of winning the FA trophy will be put under severe test this evening when the Stripes face GFA Division One high-flyers Għajnsielem at the Gozo Stadium in one of the plum fixtures of the Last 16 draw which will be played between Tuesday and Thursday.

On paper, Birkirkara, who are fighting for a top-four placing in the Premier League this season, might appear to be the firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals against GFA Division One opposition Għajnsielem.

However, if one analyses the Blacks performances in the GFA Division One this season, the Stripes might do well not to underestimate their opponents.

