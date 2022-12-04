After struggling in recent outings, Birkirkara returned to winning ways thanks to an emphatic 5-1 victory over bottom-placed Pieta’ Hotspurs.

This was a win that enables the Stripes to move third, level on points with Gżira United, two points behind second-placed Hibernians. Pieta’, on the other hand, remain anchored at the bottom of the table with just four points. The Hotspurs showed good ideas in the opening stages but once they conceded the first goal, Birkirkara dominated.

Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco could not count on the suspended Enrico Pepe and Alessandro Coppola. Nemanja Radojevic, Denis Custodio Ribeiro, and Enzo Cabrera were all named in the starting line-up along with goalkeeper Amara Sylla as Giacomo Nava and Kevin Tulimieri were retained on the bench.

The Hotspurs, on the other hand, had three changes from their last outing as Samuel Okoh, Abedel Latif Amadu, and Paul Lapira were handed a start at the expense of Terence Agius and Sekou Amadou Camara while Ganiu Atanda Ogungbe was ruled out through suspension.

