Birkirkara have completed another memorable Assikura Women’s League campaign as they sealed their 11th domestic title.

Heading into this week’s game against Raiders Lija, Birkirkara were just one point away from retaining their crown – a match they won 2-0.

However, they were declared champions 24 hours before after Swieqi United surprisingly fell to Hibernians in a 2-1 defeat.

