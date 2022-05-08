Birkirkara clinched the U-20’s women’s title after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Raiders Lija, at the Centenary Stadium.

In an entertaining match in front of an electric crowd, the two teams put on a strong showing which bodes well for the growth of this game.

Led by Denis Guerra, Raiders drew first blood through Michela Bonella Ghio but failed to make their pressure count and extend their lead.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.