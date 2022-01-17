Birkirkara are set to sign Ghana forward Ngissah Bismark, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 24-year-old forward has agreed personal terms with the Premier League club and will put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season, provided he passes his medical test.

The Stripes have been on the look-out for forward during the January transfer window and have identified the powerful Ghana striker as an ideal signing.

Bismark came through the youth ranks of Chievo and played for their U-19 team before he moved to Viterbese, Imolese, and Vis Pesaro.

