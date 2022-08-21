The heroics of Maltese clubs in European football have been extended to the women’s game where Birkirkara wrote a historic page in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Two second-half goals from Raina Giusti and Charlene Zammit helped Birkirkara cancel a one-goal deficit and beat Glentoran 2-1 for Malta’s first ever win in this competition.

In the previous participations, only on two occasions did a Maltese club managed to secure a positive result – both draws.

